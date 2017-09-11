Jedi Pastor Ken | How to Make Your Way Back When You Walk From God In the Valley of Suck

Original Posting At http://jedipastorken.blogspot.com/2017/09/how-to-make-your-way-back-when-you-walk.html
And I hurt when I do.
Thing is, I do the same thing when it comes to my life and my convictions too. It is not hard to do. Even though I have sought and fought to be true to my faith and my God, I have too many times gone my own way and in so doing, I walk away from God and what I know.
1. People.
Sometimes, I have sought to put my faith in people. Truthfully, more times than not, this has been the most difficult let-down. People have their own concerns and while you may be a friend, even a close friend, putting our faith in others can lead us farther away.
So what to do?
Stay closely connected to those who have demonstrated a concern for you. Look at their network of friends too. Good people hang with good people.
Keep things as simple as you can in your life. Don’t step into new ventures or large purchases if you don’t HAVE to do so. And that is the key, IF YOU DON’T HAVE TO. You may not have a choice so keep it simple and slow.
And finally, be careful with applying advice, mine included. If it sounds to good, it probably is.
