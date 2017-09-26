Pastor Patrick - Never On A Sunday | Holy Bible Christian Standard Bible: Reader’s Bible – A Review

Original Posting At http://pastor-patrick.blogspot.com/2017/09/holy-bible-christian-standard-bible.html



Holy Bible

Christian Standard Bible

Reader’s Bible





A Review





This volume is one of the simplest Bibles I have seen. It is simply the text of scripture. The beginning of each book is clearly marked; however, chapters are not numbered, but are noted with the use of a blue-highlighted letter of the first word of every chapter. This is true even when it would make sense to do so (i.e. the Psalms). Verses are not delimited in any way. No footnotes are included, not even translator’s notes. The reader will need to obtain a traditional edition of the CSB for these details. Margins are not extremely large, leaving little room for notes – this is probably my major complaint with the text.





This leaves the reader feeling as if a great deal is omitted. Yet, it allows the reader to tackle the Bible much more like the original readers did. I say “much more”, because, though chapter divisions are present, they are not marked – and no verse breaks exist. The text is clean and crisp against a white background. Reading is easy – not hampered with extra marks, superscripts, subscripts, or footnotes. It is the kind of text I would like to have handy for a first read of scripture – details can be filled in with other Study Bibles, commentaries, dictionaries, etc.

