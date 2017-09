Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/guiding-our-children.html



“Start children off on the way they should go, and even when they are old they will not turn from it.” (Proverbs 22:6 NIV)



It is not how many things you provide for your children. It is what you give them of yourself and the principles of Scripture that can never be taken away.



— Charles Stanley

