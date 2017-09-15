Beguine Again | Gratitude for NSAIDS

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/gratitude-for-nsaids/



Life is challenging with my health and yet sometimes I get great news. Yesterday at the allergist’s office, I received the exciting news that I am no longer allergic to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories (NSAIDS). This is terrific! So many of the over-the-counter and prescription medications we use include some kind of NSAID. The most common is Advil (ibuprofen). Until yesterday my options for pain relief were Tylenol (acetaminophen) or opioids. Even aspirin is available to me now. Woo-Hoo!!!

I’ve had lots of struggles with my health lately but I really feel like I am starting to get a handle on understanding what I need. And that is vital to me pursuing my dreams and contributing to peace and love in the world. I am filled with gratitude!

“I take the medication for myself so I can transact, not for anyone else.” –Michael J. Fox