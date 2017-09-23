Thoughts From The Heart On The Left | “Grace”

Original Posting At https://heartontheleft.wordpress.com/2017/09/23/grace/



This will be on the back page for the Fishkill UMC bulletin for September 24, 2017 (Sixteenth Sunday after Pentecost, Year A). Services begin at 10 and you are welcome to attend.

For those who don’t know, I am a Level 1 Trekkie. I like Star Trek but don’t go to the conventions or anything like that. My interest in Star Trek comes from the common point of reference of Iowa that I share with Captain Kirk.

If I am not mistaken, Star Trek was the first television series in which there was true equality. It remains to be seen if this world will ever achieve that point; but if we don’t try, we will never know.

Equality has proven to be a rather elusive concept in this country. The idea of equality, first written not quite 250 years ago, has evolved and expanded over the years but we still struggle with it. And our struggle to understand the political nature of equality does not help when we try to understand God’s Grace.

God’s Grace is given to all, equally and freely , and yet we think that somehow some should receive more than others and some should not receive any at all. But God gave sustenance in equal portions for all the Israelites to live during the Exodus and punished those who tried to take more than their share.

And while each worker should receive compensation for their labors, the parable in today’s Gospel is really not about wages. It is and will always be about God’s grace and that all receive it equally.

I learned a long time ago that it was God’s grace alone that allowed me to sit at His Table; who I was and what I had done before meant nothing. And while this doesn’t seem fair, it reminds us that God’s equality transcends all. And as one of God’s children, my presence at His Table is cause, as Paul noted, to celebrate.

And having been given this grace, we celebrate by helping others to receive it as well. ~ Tony Mitchell