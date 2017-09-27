Beguine Again | Gone the Languid Summer

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/gone-the-languid-summer/



They’re here

Mystical, whispers of

All Souls and

All Saints

Mischievous winds

banging on deck doors,

grabbing my hat away,

juggling golden leaves

with invisible hands

Baking days,

mahmoul and baklava

Scent of rosemary

and roasted lamb

Bed linens, cold

Circulating memories

Early sunsets,

hot chocolate nights

Gone the heat,

the languid summer

To each season

its reason and joy

© 2017, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day, The BeZine, and Coffee, Tea and Poetry)