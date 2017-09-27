the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Beguine Again | Gone the Languid Summer

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/gone-the-languid-summer/


They’re here
Mystical, whispers of
All Souls and
All Saints

Mischievous winds
banging on deck doors,
grabbing my hat away,
juggling golden leaves
with invisible hands

Baking days,
mahmoul and baklava
Scent of rosemary
and roasted lamb

Bed linens, cold
Circulating memories
Early sunsets,
hot chocolate nights

Gone the heat,
the languid summer
To each season
its reason and joy

© 2017, Jamie Dedes (The Poet by Day, The BeZine, and Coffee, Tea and Poetry)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service