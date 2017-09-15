Methodist in-Formation | God’s Will be done.

Original Posting At https://jacobjuncker.wordpress.com/2017/09/15/gods-will-be-done/



These thoughts started a conversation that was had at Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 10, 2017. The discussion was based upon a reading from Matthew 6:7-13 & Luke 11:1-4.

I have developed a handout to accompany this teaching and, hopefully, further the conversation in your home or small group. You can download it here.

What is God’s will? In Matthew’s version of the Lord’s prayer and in the version most of us say on a regular basis, we pray that “God’s will be done on earth as it is in heaven.” When we pray that part of the prayer what are we asking?

What is God’s will?

In Luke’s Gospel, after Jesus teaches his disciples (note: this is different from Matthew’s version where the prayer is taught as part of the Sermon on the Mount) to pray, he tells them:

Ask and you will receive. Seek and you will find. Knock and the door will be opened to you. Everyone who asks, receives. Whoever seeks, finds. To everyone who knocks, the door is opened. (Luke 11:9-10, Common English Bible).

Often this passage is used to suggest that all we need do is ask, and God—like a genie in a bottle—will grant our request. We assume then that if God doesn’t answer our wish that what we wanted wasn’t God’s will. And, if it is, well—then—who’s to argue with God? This leads to any number of spiritual dilemmas:

I asked for healing of my cancer, and yet the diagnosis is terminal.

I prayed to God that my partner and I might conceive a child, and now I’m past child bearing years.

I prayed that hurricane Irma’s path might be altered to save my family; and, yet thousands of families are now in harm’s way.

It all must be God’s will, right? It must be God’s will—because it did or didn’t happen—the way we wanted it to go. Surely, that line of thinking is misguided.

While God can absolutely work miracles, I’m not so certain that God directs every detail of our lives—including what does and doesn’t happen, what we choose or do not choose—which is why we need to pray and seek God’s will.

So, what is it? What is God’s will? To answer that question, I think we need to look at the prayer Jesus taught us to pray.

God’s will is that we honor God . (Matt. 6:9b, Luke 11:2b)

God’s will is for us is to have what we need (Matt. 6:11, Luke 11:3), not what we want.

God’s will is that we forgive others (Matt. 6:12, Luke 11:4a), for this is the only way God will forgive us.

God’s will is that we follow God on the path to life (Matt. 6:13, Luke 11:4b) and not be tempted to go another way.

Honor God. Ask for the things you need and God will provide. Seek forgiveness with others and you will find it with God. Knock on the doorway of the Kingdom, and the door will be opened. For that is God’s will; and, everything else…well, everything else may have more to do with us and our environment—something within our control, others outside our control—than it has to do with God.

The Lord’s prayer is meant to guide us to that which is most important. This prayer, above any other, is meant to help us reorient our lives so that we can accomplish God’s will. May it be so: on earth as it is in heaven. Amen.

Filed under: Sermons Tagged: God’s will, Lord’s Prayer, Luke 11:1-4, Matthew 6:7-13