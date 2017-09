Original Posting At https://bishopbillmcalilly.com/2017/09/17/gods-love-multiplied/



I want to thank you for your generous and faithful response to your sisters and brothers affected by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma! I am thankful for the way God has worked through the disciples of the Nashville Episcopal Area to offer Christ to a hurting world. Today we can celebrate your financial gifts to UMCOR […]