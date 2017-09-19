Sunday's Child | God finds Jacob, Reflection on Genesis 28:10-19a

Original Posting At http://suewhitt.blogspot.com/2017/09/god-finds-jacob-reflection-on-genesis.html



Esau had sold his birthright to his brother Jacob for a bowl of stew. Then later, Esau loses the blessing due to an elder son. We weren’t told that Esau resented his brother for taking his birthright, but we are told how angry he is over the loss of the blessing. When their mother, Rebekah found out that Esau had threatened to kill Jacob, she sent him to Haran to escape that fate and to find a wife while at her brother’s house.

In this week’s lesson, Jacob has begun the journey. He’s on the way to the home of his father’s father, Abraham, and his mother, Rebekah’s. When it gets too dark to travel, he beds down. In a dream, he sees a ladder beginning on earth but reaching to heaven. Angels of God were climbing up and down the ladder.

The Lord God appears to Jacob and extends the blessing to him that had before him been received by Abraham and Isaac, promises a continuing presence with Jacob, and an assurance that Jacob will be able to return home.

Note that God came to Jacob where Jacob was. Jacob wasn’t looking for God. Nothing is special about the place where he found God.

Questions that I ponder–

Why was Esau more upset about the loss of his blessing than of his birthright?

Why did Isaac never go to Haran?

Why does Genesis say the ladder (my NISB says that the Hebrew word could be translated as staircase) was set up on earth? Why didn’t it drop down from heaven?

One of my favorite biblical theologians is John Goldingay. Here’s an excerpt from his Old Testament Theology, Volume One, Israel’s Gospel:

“At Bethel God promises to be with Jacob wherever he goes, yet Jacob infers that this particular place is one where God is present. It is God’s house, heaven’s door. Indeed, God later thus directs him back to Bethel and appears there, although also God speaks to him at Shechem (Gen 34:1-15). There is a rhythm about God’s relationship with the ancestors, a rhythm of place and journey. It involves both fixed places where God appears and they worship, and journeys where they decide to go and God accompanies them….” (246).