Jason C. Stanley | Giveaway: God Paints/Loves the World

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/giveaway-god-paintsloves-world/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

Gary Bower is an ordained pastor who has years of experience in ministry with children, teens, and adults. His ministry has developed his ability to communicate to a wide ranging audience. He is the author of sixteen books, including two new board books, God Love the World and God Paints the World. Both books use […]

The post Giveaway: God Paints/Loves the World appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.