Sunday's Child | Genesis 27:1-4, 15-23

A lot has happened to Isaac since last week’s reading. He grew up but couldn’t marry any of the local Canaanite girls. His father Abraham sent his servant back to their homeland to find a wife for him. He did. Rebekah. Isaac was 40 when they married. After 20 years, Rebekah became pregnant. She gave birth to twins, Esau (red-headed) and Jacob (who came out of the womb clinging to his brother’s heel). Eventually Jacob tricked Esau out of his status as first-born. Esau eventual marriage to a Hittite woman made life difficult for Isaac and Rebekah.

In this week’s reading, Isaac is now blind. He asked Esau, who was the hunter in the family, to go shoot some game and bring it back for Esau to eat. In exchange, Isaac promised to give him his blessing. Rebekah helped Jacob disguise himself as Esau. Isaac was fooled; Jacob received the blessing.