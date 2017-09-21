This Day With God | Engrained in Who We Are

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/21/engrained-in-who-we-are/



This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate in it day and night, that you may observe to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success. – Joshua 1:8

Emphasized in the post “Practice What You Preach” is the need to know God’s instructions from the Bible and better practice or apply these instructions until they become an effortless activity throughout our day; a positive part of our life that becomes permanently engrained in who we are.

Once God’s principles become a part of who we are, we should search for others to join us in applying our faith. We should be creative in how to apply our faith. Are there apps we can use or even develop to help people apply their faith in their daily activities? Are there songs like Lead Me to the Cross by Hillsong we can share?





