Naked Alien | DIY Fail Part 2

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/diy-fail-part-2.html



The world keeps telling me to “love myself” – if I can just love myself enough, some of that love will trickle down to others. “I am perfect just the way I am!” Then the world tells me all the things I need to but to become “more perfect.”



So, I was looking at the lectionary reading from Paul’s letter to the “churches” in Rome…



“Do not borrow money, favors, or trouble. Don’t owe ANYTHING to anyone; except love – owe love! Those who love others have perfected the Laws of Moses. Six of the Ten Commandments can be combined into one: ‘Love your neighbor AS YOURSELF!’ Love others as your own flesh and blood. Love others as part of yourself, part of the Body.



Love does not harm others.



Therefor, Love completes, fulfills, and brings to fruition the Law. Do you know what time it is? IT’S TIME TO WAKE UP! Every second, you are a second closer to sanctification. The long night is nearly done. The beautiful morning is just in sight. Throw away the selfish and treacherous deeds of darkness, and put on the brilliantly polished armor of reflected Light.



In the light of day, you behave as though people can see you, right? You are called to live as if it were always full daylight, regardless of what time of night it is. Stop partying out of control. Stop letting your lusts lead you around. Stop being jealous of others, hating each other, and fighting.



Cover your nakedness with Christ the Light.



Stop worrying about your “idols” and searching for self-gratification!”





(Romans 13:8-14)









(photography by tiwago)









