Methodist in-Formation | Demanding Presence

These thoughts started a conversation that was had at Lee Memorial United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 3, 2017. The discussion was based upon a reading from Exodus 33:12-23, 34:5-8.

I have developed a handout to accompany this teaching and, hopefully, further the conversation in your home or small group. You can download it here.

There are three streams that are raging in my thoughts and converging for todays discussion.

First, I’m working on a final paper for my doctoral program in which I’m challenged with the task of developing a definition of transformational leadership for this context. As I’ve reflected on what leadership means, it has become abundantly clear that my preconceived notions of leadership all have to do with knowledge. Leaders are the one’s who are supposed to either have the answers or know where to get them. Leaders are supposed to be knowledgeable when challenges arrive. They’re called to help organizations navigate around, over, or through obstacles.

The leader, as dispenser of knowledge, is untenable. In an era when human knowledge is doubling, on average, every 13 months[1] –and “according to IBM, the build out of the ‘internet of things’ will lead to the doubling of knowledge every 12 hours”[2]—there is simply no way to keep up.are

The other challenge I have with these assumptions I have of leadership are that they are rooted in problems and have little to do with the people being led. Leadership has got to be about more than knowledge.

So, my working definition of transformational leadership, in this place—and frankly any place, this may just be my doctoral thesis—is that “transformational leaders relate.” They are both relatable and able to relate others. They don’t just know things, ideas, and people; they are able to relate them to each other. They are constantly relating.

The second stream revolves around several encounters I had this week. I know many of my neighbors: their names, a little about their families, when they go to work, when they walk their dog, when they have company… But, there is a difference between knowing my neighbors and relating to them. This past week several neighbors walked by, came over, and talked about deep challenges and needs. We talked about desires and pain. In those moments we went far beyond knowing, to seeing face-to-face and relating to one another.

The third stream is today’s reading. Moses demands God’s presence, a relationship. Moses, it seems on the surface level has an incredible relationship with God.

So far in his conversations with God, Moses has persuaded God to change God’s mind about total destruction of the Israelites, insisted on forgiveness for them, secured God’s presence with them in their travels, and even been assured of greater knowledge of God along with a clear sign of God’s favor.

In Exodus 33:18, however, Moses goes for broke: “Show me your glory, I pray.” Commentators since ancient times have puzzled over what exactly is signified by “glory” in this plea. They generally agree, though, that it points to a need on the part of Moses for greater intimacy in his relationship with God. Basically, Moses tells God, “I need more than a business relationship with you. You know me, by face, by name, in every possible way, but I don’t know you and I can’t see you. I want reciprocity.” So, what more could Moses want? He wants a deep, personal, intimate connection to God. What is remarkable here is Moses’ desire to know more of God, and his doggedness in realizing this goal. Taking care of the business of leading the Israelites isn’t enough for Moses–he wants relationship and connection with God, along with knowledge and experience of the Divine. [3]

How do we move from knowledge and experience of God to a relationship with God? Is there a difference between knowing and relating? What is it?

