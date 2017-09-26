Naked Alien | Dear Church:

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/dear-church.html



“The Light makes many flowers One.” ~ Tiwago

If then you can still find:

ANY comfort within Christ;

ANY consolation within Love;

ANY fellowship in the Spirit;

ANY compassion for others –

Then perfect, and complete

My joy and my pride in you.



Be:

Of one intent and purpose together;

Of one desire joined in mutual love;

Of one Body, yoked in the one Spirit.



Do:

Nothing from selfishness;

Nothing from arrogance;

Everything in humility.



Regard others as more important than yourself!

Do not worry about your own fears and needs!

Fight for the oppressed, the powerless, the poor!

Be of one intent and purpose with Christ Jesus!



Though he was of God,

He didn’t take advantage

Of this great advantage:

He emptied himself

Of his divinity;

He became our

Lowly servant;

He was born in

Blood and water;

He was in the flesh

And of the Spirit.



He humbled himself.

He walked his path.

He submitted to us

As we tortured him,

As we executed him;

A criminal against

The State.



From this, God exalted him on high,

And bestowed his name with power.

Before whom, all would bow down:

All in Heaven; all on Earth; all in Hell.

Then every tongue would sing out loud,

That Jesus the Christ is the Lord of all;

That he is the revelation of the Father.



So my beloved Church, hear me,

You who’ve always listened to me

To my face, and behind my back –

I can’t bring about your salvation for you.

You must work to cultivate it into fruition.

For it is not me working, nor is it you working,

It is God who’s at work in you; in full-on labor!



It is God who

Is remaking you

Into an instrument.





Tiwago



Philippians 2:1-13







(photography by tiwago)











