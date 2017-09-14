UM & Global | Creation Care Updates

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/09/creation-care-updates.html



Christians are once again in the midst of the Season of Creation, a month-long focus by Christians from many traditions around the world on the Church’s role in caring for God’s creation. In light of this month’s focus, here is a rundown of some creation care news from The United Methodist Church in the past several months.

A UMNS story, bishops’ statement, and UMW response on/to US withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accords at the beginning of June

Wespath’s announcement of its recognition by Responsible Investor for its sustainable investment reporting in June

Global Ministries’ announcement of its hiring of Jenny Phillips as its new creation care staff, starting in July

A UMW story on their advocacy related to methane emission regulations in July

A UMNS story from early July about UMC responses to global climate issues

A United Methodist commentary on desert encroachment in Nigeria from early July

An UMCOR report of United Methodist Earthkeepers training in August