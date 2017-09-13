SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | COMING TO WORSHIP WITH EXPECTANCY

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/coming-to-worship-with-expectancy.html



“When they said, ‘Let’s go to the house of God,’ my heart leaped for joy.” (Psalm 22:1 MSG)



Sometimes people bring energy to a gathering; sometimes they just show up. My wife used to head up a ministry to twenty-something folks who were mostly single. I knew, even with my eyes closed, if I was in their presence, just by the smell. They smelled great. In regular church services, with mostly old married people, no one cares how they smell. But when people are hopeful of meeting someone, there is electricity in the air. And a scent in the air. They are alive.



It is the same with God. If I really believe that I may meet with God, I don’t just show up. My mind is awake. I am hoping and looking for something beyond myself.



— John Ortberg in "The Me I Want To Be"








