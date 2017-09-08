the MethoBlog

This Day With God | Clear Path to Victory

Discover the freedom in Christ Jesus because the clear way to victory has been provided. Get connected to and internalize the guiding principles taught by Christ.

Step Ahead

Discover the freedom;
The way to be saved.
Away from what hindered
All things that enslaved.

All that entangles
Is given some slack.
Lifting the heavy weight
That holds us back.

Christ endured the Cross
To provide victory.
Freeing from sins
Into eternity.

This day with God,
The Word will fortify
So stay optimistic;
Favored from up high.

Death on the Cross;
Made it complete;
Our gained victory
Is hell’s defeat.

Poem by Mark Shields – © 09-07-2017
