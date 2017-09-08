This Day With God | Clear Path to Victory

Step Ahead

Discover the freedom;

The way to be saved.

Away from what hindered

All things that enslaved.

All that entangles

Is given some slack.

Lifting the heavy weight

That holds us back.

Christ endured the Cross

To provide victory.

Freeing from sins

Into eternity.

This day with God,

The Word will fortify

So stay optimistic;

Favored from up high.

Death on the Cross;

Made it complete;

Our gained victory

Is hell’s defeat.

Poem by Mark Shields – © 09-07-2017

