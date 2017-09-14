Seedbed | Church Leader Podcast (Episode 33): Life & Faith as a Minority

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/church-leader-podcast-episode-33-life-faith-as-a-minority/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=church-leader-podcast-episode-33-life-faith-as-a-minority



This week, we continue our conversation with Stephanie Carey to talk about her work with Peace Catalyst International in the Balkans and what she learned about life and faith in a foreign land.

Along with her husband and family, Stephanie Carey works with an organization called Peace Catalyst International. They invite prayer for their relationships among leaders of local peacemaking organizations and ethnic/religious groups in Bosnia, local religious leaders, local church (specifically, that it be encouraged in the knowledge that God is with them), and their family might continue to rely on God for energy and strength.