This Day With God | Change for the Better

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/14/change-for-the-better/



My child, eat honey, for it is good, and the honeycomb is sweet to the taste. In the same way, wisdom is sweet to your soul, If you find it, you will have a bright future, and your hopes will not be cut short.

In the post “Riches of the Soul”, one idea brought out is to put God’s Word into practice by evaluating our life and determining the changes that need to be made.

We spend a lifetime working hard and trying to save enough to someday retire. But along the way, our greatest activities are to accept the riches of God’s kindness, tolerance, and patience to help us change for the better.

Persistently living as the Bible teaches adds to the riches of our soul which we will have not only in this life but the eternal one too! Take inspiration from this song: Live Like That – Sidewalk Prophets and give it all you have today.





