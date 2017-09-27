This Day With God | Celebrate Differences

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/27/celebrate-differences/



Accept one another, then, just as Christ accepted you, in order to bring praise to God. – Romans 15:7

God has made us all for a purpose and we need to celebrate differences. According to Guinness World Records, the tallest man living is 8 ft. 3 inches. The shortest man living is 2 feet tall. A startling comparison is that if humans varied as much in height as dogs do, the smallest person would be 2 feet tall and the tallest person would stand 31 feet tall!

The picture we get from the post “Always Remains the Same” is that we all are different. Some are skilled in teaching, some are skilled in administration, and others may be skilled in encouragement. We all also have some weaknesses but let us be thankful that God always remains faithful, true, righteous, and just.

Rather than expecting perfection from others, we can accept each other as a child of God and work in unity using our specific gifts God has given us. Then we are not competing against each other but against our enemies like doubt, bondage, and hate.

As the scripture above says, we should approach each day with the attitude of accepting one another. Take inspiration from today’s song: Come As You Are by Crowder.





