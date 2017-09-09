the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Jason C. Stanley | Book Review: The Tiny Tale of Little Pea

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-tiny-tale-little-pea/


The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

The Tiny Tale of Little Pea, Davide Cali, illustrated by Sebastien Mourrain, Kids Can Press, 2017. “When he was born, Little Pea was tiny. Teeny-tiny.” And the story of Little Pea begins. Little Pea is a tiny little, light-skinned human being the size of a pea. He never gets taller than half the length of […]

The post Book Review: The Tiny Tale of Little Pea appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service