Original Posting At http://jasoncstanley.com/book-review-potty/



The latest from jasoncstanley.com:

My Potty, Anita Bijsterbosch, Clavis Books, 2017. At our house, we are in the midst of potty training. We have set a sticker system so that everytime Toddler J uses the potty, she receives a sticker. Once her sticker card is full, we take a trip to the Dollar Tree and she picks out one item […]

The post Book Review: My Potty appeared first on Jason C. Stanley.