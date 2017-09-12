Naked Alien | Before and After

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/before-and-after.html
Tired columns of exiles,
Crossing the Wilderness:
Angel-of-God bilocated,
Before and behind them,
Preceding and perfecting;
The Pillar-I-AM going,
Before and behind them,
Alpha and Omega in One.
The people,
Encompassed.
Between Masters and their Slaves,
A Cloud towered in the darkness,
And the night was made into day;
There with the Sea to their backs,
One last chance to turn around…
Exodus 14:19&20 by Tiwago
Leave a Reply