Naked Alien | Before and After

Tired columns of exiles,
Crossing the Wilderness:
Angel-of-God bilocated,
Before and behind them,
Preceding and perfecting;
The Pillar-I-AM going,
Before and behind them,
Alpha and Omega in One.

The people, 
Encompassed.

Between Masters and their Slaves,
A Cloud towered in the darkness,
And the night was made into day;
There with the Sea to their backs,
One last chance to turn around… 

Exodus 14:19&20 by Tiwago







