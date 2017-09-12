Naked Alien | Before and After

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/09/before-and-after.html



Tired columns of exiles,

Crossing the Wilderness:

Angel-of-God bilocated,

Before and behind them,

Preceding and perfecting;

The Pillar-I-AM going,

Before and behind them,

Alpha and Omega in One.



The people,

Encompassed.



Between Masters and their Slaves,

A Cloud towered in the darkness,

And the night was made into day;

There with the Sea to their backs,

One last chance to turn around…





Exodus 14:19&20 by Tiwago













