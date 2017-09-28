the MethoBlog

Naked Alien | Authority

“Who authorized the bee to pollinate the flowers?” ~ Tiwago 

Leaders: 
“By whose authority do you act against us? Who gave you authority to break the law and attack private property and businesses?”

(By which they meant: “We lost money when you lead a violent protest against the money-changers!”)

The One: 
“There were two families. One family told everyone ‘We do not worship your God!’, but never-the-less they were good and did good to others. The second family told the world ‘We worship The God!’, but they were bad and did nothing good for others. Tell me, which of these families faithfully did the will of God?” 

Matthew 21:23-31


(photography by tiwago)

