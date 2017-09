Original Posting At https://bishopbillmcalilly.com/2017/09/29/area-wide-opportunity-with-justo-gonzalez/



I want to encourage you to take the opportunity this October to hear and interact with a great teacher of church history, Rev. Dr. Justo Gonzalez. He will be visiting the Nashville Episcopal Area on October 13 & 14. In his sessions, Dr. Gonzalez will lay the groundwork for understanding how our past informs our […]