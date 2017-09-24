Beguine Again | Animals as Paracletes

Original Posting At https://beguineagain.com/animals-as-paracletes/



I found JJ the hospice therapy dog by receiving a review copy of her story through Goodreads. Watching a video of her at work reminds me of the power of connections and having a companion to get through hard times. Jesus promised us a paraclete, someone to walk alongside as a companion, for those times, meaning the Holy Spirit. But the Spirit takes different forms. In this case you can see the Spirit’s presence in JJ’s interaction with someone who is passing out of this world.

Maybe you’re not dying. Maybe you’re just having a “terrible, no good, very bad day.” Find an animal, and I suspect you’ll find the Spirit.