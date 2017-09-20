Methodist in-Formation | An Invitation to Communion

Original Posting At https://jacobjuncker.wordpress.com/2017/09/20/an-invitation-to-communion/



As I was planning for worship, and studying the 1552 Book of Common Prayer’s Eucharistic rite, I came across this invitation to the table. This exhortation “shal folowe…at certaine tymes when the Curate shal see the people negligent to come to the holy Communion”

We come together at this time, brothers and sisters, to feast at the Lord’s Supper. I bid you all, on God’s behalf, to come. For Christ’s sake, do not refuse to come; for you have been lovingly called to this moment by God. You know how unkind it is when a person has prepared a rich feast, decked their table with all kinds of provisions, so that there lacks nothing but the guests to sit down: and yet they who are called, without any cause most unthankfully refuse to come. Which of you, in such a case, would not be moved? Who would not think a great injury and wrong done to the host? Wherefore, most dearly beloved in Christ, take heed, lest you withdrawing yourselves from this holy supper, provoke God’s indignation against you. It is an easy matter for a person to say, I am too busy to join in the feast, but such excuses are not easily accepted by God. If anyone says, I am a grievous sinner, and therefore am afraid to come, why not then repent and amend your ways? When God calls you to come, do you not feel ashamed in refusing the invitation? Will you say that you are not ready and excuse yourself when God has called you by name? Earnestly consider how lame these excuses are before God. In the gospels, those who refused the feast of our Lord—because they had a farm to buy, oxen to try, or because they were in a new relationship—were not so easily excused, but counted unworthy of the heavenly feast.

I am, for my part, here present, and according to my calling in Jesus Christ, bid you in the name of God, I call you on Christ’s behalf, I exhort you as you love your own salvation, that you will partake of this holy Communion. And as the Son of God willingly yielded his soul through death upon the Cross for your well-being; even so it is your duty to receive the Communion together in the remembrance of his death, as he himself commanded.

Now if you will continue to refuse Christ’s invitation, consider the great injury you cause God, and the punishment that hangs over the heads of those who harm God. And whereas you have offended God by refusing this holy Banquet, I admonish, exhort, and beseech you, that you will not add anymore unkindness to your offense. Which you will do, if you stand by and watch those who do commune with God and neighbor, and you not partake of the same yourself. For this can be seen as nothing less than a further contempt and unkindness to God. Truly it is a great unthankfulness to say no when you have been called: but the fault is much greater when we refuse to respond, standing by, and will neither eat nor drink this holy Communion with others. In refusing, you make a mockery of the mysteries of Christ. It is said unto all: Take and eat. Take and drink all of you: do this in remembrance of me. How else can you read these words? How can your refusal be anything but a neglecting, a despising, and mocking of the Christ’s will? Therefore, in refusing, it is best that you leave, depart and let those who earnestly seek communion with God and neighbor to find it. But, when you depart, I beg you, ponder from whom you depart: you depart from the Lord’s Table, you depart from your brothers and sisters, and from the heavenly banquet. Consider these things that you might, by God’s grace, return to a better mind, for the obtaining true Communion with God and neighbor.