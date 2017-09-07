This Day With God | Acknowledge the Lord

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/09/07/acknowledge-the-lord/



Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth. – Hosea 6:3

In the post “Giving all Honor and Praise to God”, the thought brought out is that there is no excuse for not accepting God’s power and divine nature because His invisible qualities can be clearly seen.

I remember a while back driving to work and seeing a double rainbow in the sky. I got out of my truck and started walking up the hill to my office when I realized that I left my badge in my truck so I walked back to my truck and noticed the rainbow again. This time, I took a few seconds to aim my smart phone to get a shot of the rainbow.

If we focus on God’s beauty, we are able to make it through anything and realize that at the end of the rainbow of life, there is a pot of gold because those who give up what’s in the world and follow Christ, receive eternal riches in the kingdom of God.

Watch this video of God’s Beautiful Creation, Awesome Scenery, and song by Brian Doerksen.

The world tells us God is not real but as I go through each day; taking walks and feeling the fresh breeze hitting my face and hearing the sounds of night that sooths my soul, I know the world is telling a lie and the ONE who created the breeze and unique music of the night is telling the truth.

This day with God, let us give honor to Him by noting when His invisible qualities are made plain to us. Let us tell God we are thankful and encourage each other.





