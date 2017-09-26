SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | ACCESS TO GOD

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/access-to-god.html



“Let us then approach God’s throne of grace with confidence, so that we may receive mercy and find grace to help us in our time of need.” (Hebrews 4:16 NIV)



Many years ago there was an old man who had come to Washington D.C. on a vital mission. A young boy found him sitting on a wall which surrounded the White House. He saw that tears were rolling down the old man’s cheeks, so he went over and asked him what was the matter.



“Oh, young man, my son is in the Army. He’s been arrested for desertion and condemned to death. I’ve tried to get in to see President Lincoln, but the guards will not allow me in.”



“I can take you to the President,” said the boy.



“You can?” The old man looked in astonishment.



“Yes sir, he’s my father. He lets me come in anytime.”



Abraham Lincoln received the distraught father and listened to his plea. His son was granted a pardon and the old man went away rejoicing.



When we come to God, in faith, asking for a pardon for our sins, He grants our petition because of His Son, Jesus Christ. We always have access to Him wherever we are.



— Joan Winmill Brown in “The Shelter of His Wings”

