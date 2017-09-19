SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A WORD TO TEACHERS

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-word-to-teachers.html



A word to Christians who are [public] school teachers and administrators: Most of the teachers my children have had in school were Christians, and for this I am grateful. Though you cannot overtly seek to bring your students to faith in Christ, you can minister to them. You can encourage children and believe in them. You play such an important role, and God is honored by what you do with your lives. You chose a career that may never pay six figures but that allows you to invest in the lives of our children. Teachers are heroes, and we are grateful to them. And you as Christian teachers, while you may not intentionally use your position to lead children to the Christian religion, you may certainly let Christ’s love shine through you.



You teachers may pray for your children by name in the evenings at home. You may live the gospel in how you love them at school. You may ask the Holy Spirit to work through you as you work with the most challenging of these kids. You may listen for the Lord to guide you in what you do.



— Adam Hamilton in “Confronting the Controversies”

