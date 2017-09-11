SOUND BITES: Something to chew on that is good for the soul™ | A DRAMATIC TRANSFORMATION

Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/09/a-dramatic-transformation.html



Again the Lord said to me, “Prophesy to these bones, and say to them, ‘O dry bones, hear the word of the Lord! Thus says the Lord God to these bones: “Surely I will cause breath to enter into you, and you shall live.”’” (Ezekiel 37:4-5 NKJV)



God’s Spirit once took the prophet Ezekiel to a vast valley filled with brittle, parched-dry bones — a potent picture of widespread spiritual dryness. But by the Word of God proclaimed through Ezekiel’s mouth, those piles of bones took on sinew and flesh and skin, then were infused with life-giving, wind-driven breath from the Spirit of God. A sweeping vista of skeletons was turned instead into a force of fired-up warriors ready to do battle for the Lord. A transformation just as dramatic is what God wants to generate in our individual lives today and in the life of His church.



— from the Publisher’s Description of “Dry Bones Dancing” by Tony Evans







