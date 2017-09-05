Seedbed | 5 Questions for Discipleship Meetings

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/5-questions-for-discipleship-meetings/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=5-questions-for-discipleship-meetings



There are many models for growing Christians into mature disciples of Jesus. They should include the important elements of worship, meetings, means of grace, service, etc. However, when it comes to meetings that focus on content and Scripture, we need somewhere to start.

In this Seven Minute Seminary, Dr. Matt Friedeman shares a unique model of meeting with disciples that orient us both toward the presence of Jesus among us, and each other in the room. This model encourages those present to select a passage from Scripture, then to meditate on it by asking of Jesus the following questions, and sharing with those present: