Defining Grace | 47: The Power of Public Theology – An Interview with Sophia Agtarap – Art of the Sermon

Guest: Sophia Agtarap, Director of Communications for Vanderbilt Divinity School
General Topic: Public Theology
Introduction to Sophia (0:41)
Philosophy of communication (2:24)
Being the right person to speak (5:00)
Relationship to public theology (6:27)
Recent movements and activities (9:21)
It can be scary (13:59)
Why public theology (16:14)
Role of lay people (23:07)
Standing with and not just for (27:05)
Favorite and challenging communication experiences (30:20)
Easter or Christmas Eve (31:01)
Impactful communicators (31:56)
Recommended books and resources (32:32)
How to follow Sophia (35:08)
Links to things mentioned in the episode
- Sophia Kristina: Communications Strategist
- The Pacific Northwest Conference of The United Methodist Church
- Rev. Dr. William J. Barber, II
- Moral Mondays
- The (Not So) United States of America by Andy Stanley
- AOTS 013: Ministry as a Lay Person – An Interview with Derrick Scott III
- Deaconess and Home Missioner Ministry
- USA Today: Sophia Agtarap feels call to bring her faith to the public square
- TED: Ideas worth spreading
- Trinity United Church of Christ | Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III
- The Third Reconstruction: How a Moral Movement Is Overcoming the Politics of Division and Fear by Rev Dr William J. Barber II
- Pop Culture Happy Hour
- Hidden Brain
- On Being with Krista Tippett
- The Henry Luce Foundation
- Vanderbilt awarded $1 million grant on public theology and racial justice
- Karl Barth
Reaching out to our guest
@sophiakris (Twitter)
SophiaKristina.com
