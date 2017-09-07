Defining Grace | 47: The Power of Public Theology – An Interview with Sophia Agtarap – Art of the Sermon



Guest: Sophia Agtarap, Director of Communications for Vanderbilt Divinity School

General Topic: Public Theology

Introduction to Sophia (0:41)

Philosophy of communication (2:24)

Being the right person to speak (5:00)

Relationship to public theology (6:27)

Recent movements and activities (9:21)

It can be scary (13:59)

Why public theology (16:14)

Role of lay people (23:07)

Standing with and not just for (27:05)

Favorite and challenging communication experiences (30:20)

Easter or Christmas Eve (31:01)

Impactful communicators (31:56)

Recommended books and resources (32:32)

How to follow Sophia (35:08)

@sophiakris (Twitter)

SophiaKristina.com

