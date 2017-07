Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/07/03/god-wont-let-go-off-evangelicals/



I was planning to go off on the evangelicals in this blog post. After First Baptist Church of Dallas went all-in on their nationalist idolatry, releasing an official CCLI Christian praise song called “Make America Great Again.” After I heard about an angry white man shooting a black girl with his concealed handgun out of [Read More…]