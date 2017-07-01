the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

Musings of a Naked Alien | Up From the Deep

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/up-from-deep.html


We are drawn to water,
but you can’t make us drink…


Water below, above, all around.
A breath of wind upon the water;
The warm exhalations of volcanos;
The ice and rock messengers from the cosmos;
The tectonic upliftings;
The light –
Primordial soup stewing

Good, it was good.

From the deep,
From the water,
We arose…
But, it is still in us!
But, it is still of us!
It still calls us back –
Walking and talking cucumbers.

Good, it is good!

Water of Life.
Water of Hope.
Living Water.
Water all around.

Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service