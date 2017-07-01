Musings of a Naked Alien | Up From the Deep

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/up-from-deep.html



W e are drawn to water,

but you can’t make us drink…









Water below, above, all around.

A breath of wind upon the water;

The warm exhalations of volcanos;

The ice and rock messengers from the cosmos;

The tectonic upliftings;

The light –

Primordial soup stewing





Good, it was good.





From the deep,

From the water,

We arose…

But, it is still in us!

But, it is still of us!

It still calls us back –

Walking and talking cucumbers.





Good, it is good!





Water of Life.

Water of Hope.

Living Water.

Water all around.





Tiwago

(photography by tiwago)