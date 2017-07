Original Posting At http://soundbitesministry.blogspot.com/2017/07/trusting-in-lord.html



“God, I look to You for help. I trust in You, Lord.” (Psalm 141:8)



Don’t put your hope into things that can change — relationships, money, talents, beauty, even health. Set your sights on the one thing that can never change: trust in your heavenly Father.



— Max Lucado