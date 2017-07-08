This Day With God | True Vine

Original Posting At https://thisdaywithgod.wordpress.com/2017/07/08/true-vine/
Faith in Christ as the Son of God is how we are justified and not by observing the Old Testament law. Errors of a lifetime can be corrected TODAY! Christ in you leads to peace, resolve, confidence, and victory. I hope this poem will bless your day.
For difficulties
We may face daily,
Being connected
Helps greatly.
Connection to the Vine
Gives sustaining trust;
A difference between
A good day or bust.
Jesus Christ is our
Connection that will aide
In living out our faith
So the problems fade.
The link is constant
So that each day we wake
We can still believe
And know what it will take.
We can still believe
Because on His team
We can move mountains
And maintain the dream.
By Mark Shields – © 07-06-2017
