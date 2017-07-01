Seedbed | The Weakness of Many Methodists (James Swanson)

Original Posting At http://www.seedbed.com/the-weakness-of-many-methodists-james-swanson/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=the-weakness-of-many-methodists-james-swanson



In today’s video, Bishop James Swanson points to the problem with some Methodists—being too methodical to the point that they want outcomes to problems before they try any solutions.

Get all of the New Room 2016 keynote and breakout talks today for 25% off! Use code TALKS25 at checkout. The keynote speakers included Pete Greig, Danielle Strickland, Prabhu Singh, James Swanson, Andrea Summers, Rebekah Lyons, Ken Collins, Ben Witherington III, Jerry Kulah, Gabe Lyons.

Space is limited, so don’t miss out: REGISTER for the next New Room Conference.