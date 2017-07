Original Posting At http://www.patheos.com/blogs/mercynotsacrifice/2017/07/04/selective-inerrancy-romans-13-american-patriots/



The signers of the Declaration of Independence were not biblical inerrantists. If they had been, they would have had to contend with Romans 13:1 which says “all authorities that exist have been instituted by God.” And they would have been forced to frame the grievances of their Declaration to justify their disobedience of Romans 13. [Read More…]