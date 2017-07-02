Allan R. Bevere | Scriptures and Prayer for the Fourth Sunday after Pentecost

Original Posting At http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/allanbevere/ROss/~3/5O5Qyg1hV9E/scriptures-and-prayer-for-fourth-sunday.html



Old Testament: Genesis 22:1-14 or Jeremiah 28:5-9

Psalter: Psalm 13 or Psalm 89:1-4, 15-18

Epistle: Romans 6:12-23

Gospel: Matthew 10:40-42

___

Faithful God, your love stands firm from generation to generation, your mercy is always abundant. Give us open and understanding hearts, that having heard your word, we may seek Christ’s presence in all whom we meet. Amen.