As Moses relayed God’s message to the people in Exodus 24, the people respond with commitment by saying in verse 7, “We will do everything the Lord has said; we will obey.” The Mosaic Covenant is ratified at the foot of Mt. Sinai as they built an altar and set up twelve stone pillars representing the twelve tribes of Israel (v. 4).

Only certain people at the time of this passage could get close to God. They included Moses, Aaron, Nadir, Abihu and the 70 elders. These leaders were people of great faith and integrity but only Moses was able to go all the way to God. The Lord then spent 40 days and 40 nights with Moses and gave him the stone tablets upon which is written the Ten Commandments.

Just as Moses received instruction from God on how we should live, we can also write down what the Lord is saying to us as we read the Bible. We can read with purpose as we write down the lessons learned and share with future generations.

Because of Jesus’ death on the cross, we all can get closer to God and have a personal relationship. Just as the people responded with purpose, we should do the same today as we read God’s Word and go to Him in prayer.

This day with You Lord, we read how the people described Your glory as a consuming fire. We ask that this glory is pointed out to others. Help us to understand areas of our life that need to be brought into obedience to You today. Our purpose is to have deepened knowledge of You and help others accept Christ as Savior. Amen.