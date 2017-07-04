UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Dakotas connecting across the globe

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/07/recommended-reading-dakotas-connecting.html



For American readers of this blog, today is the Fourth of July, the country’s national holiday. It is good to celebrate one’s country, but I thought a novel way to do that would be to share a reflection on what connects our country, and The United Methodist Church in our country, to other countries, and The United Methodist Church in those countries. Thus, here are some thoughts on that topic by Rev. Rebecca Trefz, Dakotas Conference director of ministries, written after a trip this spring to Africa University: https://www.dakotasumc.org/news/connecting-across-the-globe-rebeccas-random-thoughts/