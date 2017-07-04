the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

UM & Global | Recommended Reading: Dakotas connecting across the globe

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://www.umglobal.org/2017/07/recommended-reading-dakotas-connecting.html


For American readers of this blog, today is the Fourth of July, the country’s national holiday. It is good to celebrate one’s country, but I thought a novel way to do that would be to share a reflection on what connects our country, and The United Methodist Church in our country, to other countries, and The United Methodist Church in those countries. Thus, here are some thoughts on that topic by Rev. Rebecca Trefz, Dakotas Conference director of ministries, written after a trip this spring to Africa University: https://www.dakotasumc.org/news/connecting-across-the-globe-rebeccas-random-thoughts/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service