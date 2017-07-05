Questions for Reflection for Study of Exodus 25-28

Over the last few weeks through Exodus 21-24, brought out were ideas on applying God’s Word in our life at work, at home, and within our neighborhoods. The Ten Commandments were given to help create order in society. They set standards for people in order to have proper family and community relationships.

Knowing and trusting God makes a difference in how we treat others. We should have a good attitude toward other people and their possessions. If we are careless or misuse the belongings of others, we should make things right with them.

In order to manage society’s problems, we should each show concern for our neighbor’s possessions and alert authorities if a theft or crime is taking place in our neighborhood. If we all love and serve God, we will also love and serve His people so that we are focused on what is best for them.

Within the passages studied, it is obvious that God is seeking to develop in His people a quality of life that is fair and just for all. We should always strife to create friends rather than enemies. We should discover our individual strengths to fulfill God’s purpose using His power.

In making a way to the Promised Land, God promises to bless the Israelites with an angel. The same promises made to the Israelites are available to us today if we worship the only ONE who can win our battles and prepare the Way. He will give us advantages and set up things for our benefit. All that is required is that we pay attention, listen, and remain committed to His plan for us.

Just as Moses received instruction from God on how we should live, we can also write down what the Lord is saying to us as we read the Bible. We can read with purpose as we write down the lessons learned and share with future generations.

The reading plan below will be used as I share over the next few posts. It’s important to have a plan. I’m thankful that Jesus is God’s plan for us and by accepting Him as Savior; we have taken the steps necessary to make this day with Him amazing!

Exodus 25:1-22

What command does God give Moses? What is the purpose of the sanctuary? Do you seek opportunities to meet God and to listen to His instructions?

Exodus 25:23-40

What is the source of your nourishment? What means does God ordain to illuminate the interior? To what extent does God govern the specific details of your life?

Exodus 26

What is the balance between beauty and function of the tabernacle? How much time do you give to cultivating internal beauty in proportion to external attractiveness? In observing the physical world and universe, what is the balance between beauty and function?

Exodus 27

What is the function of the altar? What about the character of God is reflected in the construction and furnishing of the tabernacle? What in God’s plan now makes going to Him much easier today?

Exodus 28

Who are to serve God as priests? Who is to make the clothing for the priests? What is the source of their ability? How can we best use our talents and abilities for God’s glory?

Feel free to respond with a short note or a comment about any of the questions above. Also, I welcome any other thoughts or ideas, favorite inspirational videos, photos, or favorite Bible verses. Just add them to the comments or to a Facebook page I’ve set up at this link: This Day With God.

Resources and Supplementary Helps Used in Posts

Adeney, Carol. This Morning with God: A Daily Study Guide to the Entire Bible. Downers Grove, IL: InterVarsity, 1978. Print.

“Sermons.” Sermons | FUMC Waco. N.p., n.d. Web. 19 Feb. 2017. <http://fumcwaco.org/resources/sermons/>.

“Bible.” The Bible – The Word of God – ChristNotes. N.p., n.d. Web. 19 Feb. 2017. <http://www.christianity.com/bible/>.

Nicholes, Lou. “Recent Commentaries.” Family-Times.net – Devotional Commentary Index. N.p., n.d. Web. <http://www.family-times.net/commentary/>.

“BibleGateway.” BibleGateway.com: A Searchable Online Bible in over 150 Versions and 50 Languages. N.p., n.d. Web. <https://www.biblegateway.com/>.