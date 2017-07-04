Beguine Again | Prayerful Tuesday: Lord’s Prayer in a Time of War

Lord’s Prayer in Time of War

by Ms. Wendy Lyons

A litany:

Our Father, who art in heaven, slow to anger,

and of great mercy,

lover of all peoples of the earth,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Remind us that “all the nations are as

nothing before thee,” their governments

but a shadow of passing age;

Thy kingdom come on earth.

Grant to thy children throughout the world,

and especially to the leaders of the nations,

the gift of prayerful thought and thoughtful prayer;

that following the example of our Lord,

we may discern what is right, and do it;

Thy will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.

Help us to protect and to provide for all who are hungry and homeless,

especially those who are deprived of food and shelter, family and friends, by the tragedy of war;

Give us this day our daily bread.

Forgive us for neglecting to “seek peace and pursue it,”

and finding ourselves in each new crisis,

more ready to make war than to make peace.

“We have not loved thee with our whole heart;

we have not loved our neighbors as ourselves”;

Forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us.

Let us not seek revenge, but reconciliation;

Let us not delight in victory, but in justice;

Let us not give ourselves up to pride, but to prayer;

Lead us not into temptation.

Be present to all thy children ravaged by war:

Be present to those who are killing and to those who are being killed;

Be present to the loved ones of those who are killing and to the loved ones of those who are being killed;

Deliver us from evil.

Subdue our selfish desires to possess and

to dominate, and forbid us arrogance in victory;

For thine is the kingdom, and the power,

and the glory, forever and ever.

Amen