Original Posting At http://bobkaylor.com/our-true-citizenship/



We are “citizens of heaven” but our home and work is here where the King ultimately dwells. Philippians 3:17-4:1 This week we will celebrate the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—the day when the British colonies in America chose to throw off the yoke of monarchical colonialism and become their own nation (or, at […]

The post Our True Citizenship appeared first on Bob Kaylor.