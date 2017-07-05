allenmcgraw.com | One Cup at a Time (#232)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/07/one-cup-at-a-time-232/



Jesus sends out his disciples with the reminder that those who support them with even a “cup of water” will not “lose their reward.” Is this merely a reminder to support God’s ministers or is this something more? Could it be a blueprint for building Christian community?

Sermon Title: One Cup at a Time

