the MethoBlog

musings of the methodist world

allenmcgraw.com | One Cup at a Time (#232)

By Leave a Comment

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/07/one-cup-at-a-time-232/


Jesus sends out his disciples with the reminder that those who support them with even a “cup of water” will not “lose their reward.” Is this merely a reminder to support God’s ministers or is this something more? Could it be a blueprint for building Christian community?

  • Sermon Title: One Cup at a Time
  • Preacher: Allen McGraw
  • Date: 7/2/2017
  • Time: Morning Worship Service
  • Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
  • Scripture Reference: Matthew 10:40-42

If you have trouble playing this episode in your feed reader or email client, then visit http://allenmcgraw.libsyn.com for a complete list of episodes.

 


Check out this episode!

The post One Cup at a Time (#232) appeared first on allenmcgraw.com.

One Cup at a Time (#232) was first posted on July 5, 2017 at 1:29 pm.
©2014 “Filling Up and Pouring Out“. Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. Contact me at allenmcgraw@gmail.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

UMR / CWM / MethoBlog
P.O Box 246
Wichita Falls, TX 76307
Tel: (972) 333-9870
Contact Us

CONNECT

RSS the United Methodist Reporter

RSS United Methodist News Service