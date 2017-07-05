allenmcgraw.com | One Cup at a Time (#232)

Original Posting At http://allenmcgraw.com/2017/07/one-cup-at-a-time-232/
Jesus sends out his disciples with the reminder that those who support them with even a “cup of water” will not “lose their reward.” Is this merely a reminder to support God’s ministers or is this something more? Could it be a blueprint for building Christian community?
- Sermon Title: One Cup at a Time
- Preacher: Allen McGraw
- Date: 7/2/2017
- Time: Morning Worship Service
- Location: First United Methodist Church of Water Valley
- Scripture Reference: Matthew 10:40-42
