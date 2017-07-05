the MethoBlog

The Inside Out Life | On Church: Episode 33, Stuff They Didn’t Teach Us in Seminary

Original Posting At http://www.daltonrushing.com/2017/07/on-church-episode-33-stuff-they-didnt.html


In this episode, Matt and Dalton talk about stuff that pops up in the day to day of ministry, but isn’t usually included in seminary curriculum.

