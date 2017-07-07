UM Disability | News and notes from AMD, 7/07/17

Original Posting At http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/07/news-and-notes-from-amd-70717.html
DHM grant reports added:
https://www.umdeaf.org/fund/story.html
UM Com: ministry to people with dementia
http://www.umcom.org/learn/10-ways-churches-can-minister-to-those-with-dementia-and-their-families
Bishop Graves on health care
http://www.awfumc.org/newsdetail/a-word-from-bishop-graves-health-care-for-all-people-8667557
Disability materials from DMC, DHM, and AMD to share at your Annual Conference:
https://www.umdisability.org/conference/
Room at the table: Celebrating people of all abilities
(DMC community event, August 13)
https://www.facebook.com/DisAbilityMinistriesUMC/
As we approach annual conference season, a reminder about the amendment to Article 4:
http://umdisability.blogspot.com/2017/02/umc-article-4-amendment.html
Updated information: 4th Global Missions Conference of the Deaf
https://www.umcd.org/newsnat/1708.html
Click here for a list of events of interest to people in disability ministry.
