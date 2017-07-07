Musings of a Naked Alien | Milkweed Psalm

Original Posting At http://thenakedalien.blogspot.com/2017/07/milkweed-psalm.html



By breeze, by breath,

By design, by happenstance,

A germ of life

Clung beneath a piece

Of insubstantial fluff, and

Sailed upon the wind

To light here, just here,

Where I stand and wonder.



The golden light

Of early morning

Plays upon the chandelier

Of last night’s dewdrops,

As scattered daisies

Dance to the sighing

Of the grasses.



Abba, You

Brought me here,

In time and space,

To see

Leaves with leathery faces

And soft downy bottoms;

New leaves raised up,

Clasped together as if

In prayer –

Guarding your treasures:

Buds, not yet pink;

White sticky milk;

Angular bugs orange and black;

Long-horned beetles red and black;

And dearest yet – royal eggs.



From this weed

Unwanted by farmers,

From this plant

With poisonous blood,

From this green and growing hope,

Miracles and signs will transpire,

Metamorphoses and transfigurations,

As a bag of soft and toxic flesh

Strives towards perfection,

To hang, wrapped in a shroud,



Until a Monarch ascends.





Tiwago







(photography by tiwago)